Man wanted in shooting nabbed after foot chase at Peachtree Mall

A Columbus man accused of shooting another was nabbed after a foot chase at Peachtree Mall on Friday, police said.
Darryl McCall, 25, was taken into custody about 7:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police Cpl. R.D. Hall approached McCall after he was recognized as a suspect wanted for outstanding warrants while inside the 3131 Manchester Expressway mall. Running among patrons, McCall ran outside the mall and darted in and out of traffic before he was arrested.
Police said McCall is accused of shooting a man in the hip and the bullet entered his chest area.
McCall also faces three counts of disorderly conduct and one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
