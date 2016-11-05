Woman charged with reckless conduct after passing out on heroin

A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday after a police officer found her passed out in the parking lot of St. Francis Hospital.
Carol Ann Wise was charged with one count of reckless conduct, heroin possession and possession of drug related objects. She was taken to the Muscoge County Jail but was released later on bond.
Police said Wise was found unresponsive about 7 p.m. Friday at 2122 Manchester Expressway. The woman told police she had taken heroin in front of her 20-month old child.
Inside the vehicle, police found a needle syringe, small baggy and a spoon with drug residue on it.
