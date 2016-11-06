Man dies when vehicle strikes tree

A 27-year-old Jemison, Ala. man died Saturday when the 2001 Honda Odyssey left the road and crashed into a tree.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Angel Vazquez, who was not using a seat belt, died on the scene.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Alabama 155 in Chilton County near the one mile marker, approximately one mile north of the Jemison city limits.
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments