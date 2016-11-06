Crime

November 6, 2016 12:22 PM

Man dies when vehicle strikes tree

By Larry Gierer

A 27-year-old Jemison, Ala. man died Saturday when the 2001 Honda Odyssey left the road and crashed into a tree.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Angel Vazquez, who was not using a seat belt, died on the scene.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Alabama 155 in Chilton County near the one mile marker, approximately one mile north of the Jemison city limits.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

