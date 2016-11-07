Columbus woman accused of stabbing man in face several times

A man was stabbed in the face several times early Sunday following an argument at Wilson Homes, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
He was rushed to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Raven Necole Hill, the 38-year-old woman accused of the incident, was taken into custody on the scene and charged with aggravated assault. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail, where she is being held until her preliminary hearing set for 8 a.m. Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officers said they were called to the 3400 Eighth Ave. apartment complex around 12:16 a.m. Sunday to check on a reported aggravated assault. Further investigation led police to believe that Hill stabbed the victim in the face several times after an argument.
Authorities confirmed that the incident happened between midnight and 12:34 a.m., but they have yet to release further details.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
