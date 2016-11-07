Homeless woman arrested on prostitution warrant during traffic stop

A homeless woman arrested on a prostitution warrant Oct. 29 during a traffic stop at the O’Reilly Auto Parts waived her preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Latora Monique Jackson, 34, pleaded not guilty Nov. 2 to one count of prostitution along with drug-related charges added during her arrest. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $1,0250.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
The testifying officer said he was patrolling the area of Benning Drive and Victory Drive around 6:18 a.m. Oct. 29 when he performed a traffic stop on the driver of a green 1996 Ford Explorer.
The driver was pulled over at the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot at 3520 Victory Drive, and the officer issued various traffic citations, including no insurance. The reason behind the traffic stop wasn’t stated in court.
The officer said he arrested Jackson, who was in the passenger seat, after he confirmed that she had an arrest warrant for prostitution. He said he also found a drug-related object and a 1.1 grams of marijuana in her possession.
