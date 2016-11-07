19-year-old passenger shot by Columbus police had multiple felony charges

Hunter M. Tillis, a passenger in a stolen car who was shot by a Columbus Police officer following a police chase into Phenix City early Sunday morning, has numerous pending felony cases in Muscogee County Superior Court.
His attorney, Stacey Jackson, said that Tillis, 19, was shot in the face.
Christian Andrew Redwine, 17, was the driver and was fatally shot by a Columbus Police officer after losing control of the vehicle on Riverchase Drive in Phenix City around 4:30 a.m.
The incident is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which was called in by Phenix City and Russell County authorities. ALEA will turn over its findings to the Russell County District Attorney’s Office, Cpl. Jesse Thornton said on Monday.
Hannah Wuenschel was also a passenger in the reported stolen vehicle and was also shot in the incident, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
Redwine was pronouced dead on the scene and Tillis and Wuenschel were transported to Midtown Medical Center, where they remained Monday afternoon. Both were listed in stable condition, according to a Midtown Medical Center spokesperson.
Tillis faces a variety of charges on separate incidents, ranging from criminal damage in the second degree to first-degree arson.
He was arrested in Muscogee County on April 3 and charged with felony criminal damage in the second degree and simple battery, a misdemeanor. He bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail on April 5.
Tillis was arrested again April 24 and charged with first-degree arson and second-degree burglary, both felonies. He was released on bond April 27.
While in the Harris County Jail, he was charged in Muscogee County on Oct. 11 with theft by taking of a motor vehicle. He was released on bond the same day.
All three cases remain open, according to court records.
Jackson said he has not talked to Tillis since the Sunday shooting, but has been in contact with a close family member.
“None of the current charges have been indicted,” Jackson said on Monday. “I can’t give you much detail on the cases, but the rundown you have seems accurate.”
Redwine had also recently been in legal trouble. He was released on his own recognizance Tuesday on a burglary charge by Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, according to court records.
Redwine had pleaded guilty in August in Muscogee County Superior Court to theft by taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 3 years with 12 months to serve upon completion of a rehabilitation program at the Probation Day Reporting Center, according to court records. Redwine also pleaded guilty to a financial transaction fraud charge at the same time as the theft by taking charge, according to court records.
Tillis and Hannah Wuenschel are each facing a theft by taking of a motor vehicle charge, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said on Monday.
It does not appear Tillis or Wuenschel will face charges in Phenix City, according to Police Capt. George Staudinger.
“Normally in cases like that where stolen property is brought over here, we would charge somebody with bringing stolen property into the state,” Staudinger said on Monday. “The person who was actually in physical control of the vehicle has passed, so I don’t believe we would be able to make a case for that on them.”
Comments