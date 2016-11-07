Columbus woman says fear drove her to stab boyfriend in face

A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the face several times at Wilson Homes told Columbus Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Cielinski Monday morning that she did it out of fear for her safety.
Raven Necole Hill, 38, pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court to an aggravated assault charge related to the early Sunday incident. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $2,500 conditional bond.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Merri Parish said she and another officer were called to Hill’s apartment at 3400 Eighth Avenue around 12:16 a.m. Sunday following a stabbing. The victim, Hill’s boyfriend, was found on the scene with multiple wounds to the face, including ones to his upper lip and cheek.
He was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center and released, Parish confirmed.
The victim told officers he was arguing with Hill when she locked herself in a bedroom. He said he could hear her ripping papers in the room and knocked on the door. When she opened the door, he saw that several of his personal documents had been ripped into pieces.
“The victim said that Ms. Hill scratch him on the left side of his face and his ear,” Parish said. “He then stated that she ran downstairs, grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and stabbed him in the face.”
Hill told police on the scene that she got into an argument with her boyfriend after he hid her phone.
She reported that her boyfriend shoved her to the floor and slapped her in the face before she grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the face multiple times. At least one of her children witnessed the incident, according to police.
“I didn’t know he was going to get a hand out like that,” Hill testified. “He shoved me in the floor.”
Cielinski then asked her, “Why did you think you could stab him?”
She told the judge that she stabbed him out of fear for her safety.
“He was trying to hurt me, so I was scared,” Hill testified. “I think he hid my house phone and my cellphone. He would follow me the house and try to guard the doors, so I could not get out the door and run out to get help or to call anybody.”
Hill’s teenage daughter, who reported the incident, told the court that she saw her mother stab the man in the face but didn’t see him attack her. Police said the defendant wasn’t injured after the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
