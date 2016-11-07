Darr, Bishop offer condolences in shooting that killed Peach County deputy

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr and Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr. have released statements giving their condolences regarding the Sunday afternoon shooting in Peach County that left one sheriff’s deputy dead and another wounded.
Darr took to Facebook Sunday night to show compassion to those affected by the incident, which happened while officials with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a dispute among neighbors near Byron, Ga.
“On behalf of the entire Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to our brothers and sisters with the Peach County Sheriff's Office and to the family and friends of the two deputies,” Darr wrote. “Please know that the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office stands ready to assist you in any way that we can and our thoughts are with you.”
Bishop released a statement Monday afternoon about the shooting that, according to the Telegraph newspaper in Macon, killed deputy Sgt. Patrick Sondon and injured deputy Daryl Smallwood.
“My deepest condolences go out to the family of the Peach County deputy, Patrick Sondon, who lost his life Sunday while serving his community,” Bishop wrote.
According to an article from the Telegraph, the deputies were fired upon after responding to a dispute among neighbors on Hardison Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sondon, 41, was transported to a Macon hospital, where he was died around 6:40 p.m. Smallwood, 39, was still in critical condition at a hospital in Byron on Monday, the Telegraph reported in another article.
The suspected shooter was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. It was not clear whether the suspect, identified as Ralph Stanley Elrod, remained hospitalized Monday afternoon, according to the Macon newspaper.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
