Two women accused of prostitution in Columbus

Two women were arrested on prostitution charges Monday night in the area of North Lumpkin Road, according to Columbus police.
Mallory Davis, 28, and Martha Sims, 43, were identified as the women taken into custody after making sex-for-money deals with an undercover agent with the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.
The undercover officer said he was in an unmarked police vehicle when Sims approached him in the area of North Lumpkin Road. He said she agreed to perform oral sex in exchange for $20.
Sims, who is homeless, was taken into custody on the scene at 8:30 p.m. and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Further details about Davis’ arrests have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments