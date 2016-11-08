Drive-by shooting in Phenix City puts school on lockdown

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot Pause

0:46 Eddie Lowe speaks at swearing-in ceremony

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

11:12 Video: Columbus mayor makes case for lifting tax freeze during State of the City address

1:33 Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

1:03 Help bring Rev. Jamie Sanks down

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team