Columbus police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to the armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Family Dollar on Veterans Parkway.
In the report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed during the 7:55 p.m. incident.
Authorities said they were called to the store at 3126 Veterans Parkway after the armed robbery. They spoke to the clerk, who reported that the thief was armed with a gun.
No suspect descriptions were immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
