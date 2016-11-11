Police find cocaine, marijuana after routine traffic stop

A 44-year-old Columbus man was arrested Thursday after he was pulled over for not having a child in a safety seat and police found marijuana and cocaine in his possession, according to police reports.
Police arrested Darrell Tanner of a Wickham Drive address at the intersection of Allied and Caspian Drives after he was found in possession of a half-gram each of marijuana and cocaine and other drug-related items, the reports say. He is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic-related equipment and for not having a 4-year-old child in a safety seat.
He is scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing Saturday at 8 a.m.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
