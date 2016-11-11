Crime

November 11, 2016 8:17 AM

Police find cocaine, marijuana after routine traffic stop

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

A 44-year-old Columbus man was arrested Thursday after he was pulled over for not having a child in a safety seat and police found marijuana and cocaine in his possession, according to police reports.

Police arrested Darrell Tanner of a Wickham Drive address at the intersection of Allied and Caspian Drives after he was found in possession of a half-gram each of marijuana and cocaine and other drug-related items, the reports say. He is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic-related equipment and for not having a 4-year-old child in a safety seat.

He is scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing Saturday at 8 a.m.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos