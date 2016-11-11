Police: Texting may have contributed to deadly Armour Avenue crash

Texting or using a cell phone while driving may have contributed to an Oct. 20 crash on Armour Avenue that left a 64 year-old woman dead, according to charges filed Thursday by the Columbus Police Department.
Jacob C. Fregia, 23, faced a series of charges after he was taken into custody. He was charged with one count each of homicide by vehicle without malice first degree, texting or use of wireless device, failure to exercise due care and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Ockhee Hoskins. Fregia was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he was later released on bond.
Police said Fregia was traveling south on Armour Avenue about 9:17 a.m. when the 2012 Chrysler 200 he was driving struck Hoskins, a pedestrian walking eastbound across the road.
Hoskins was taken to Midtown Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:51 a.m.
The charges were filed more than three weeks after the crash about 1,009 feet south of the intersection at Warms Springs Road. Shortly after the crash, police said they had to look at a few things before officials determined whether charges would be issued.
