Tri-City Veterans Day Parade attracts hundreds

The downtown Columbus area was booming with excitement Saturday morning as hundreds gathered for the annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade.
The parade kicked off in Phenix City on Broad Street and continued onto Broadway in Columbus, ending on Ninth Street. It attracted people of all ages eager to salute those who served, which was what Milton Lockett had in mind when he created the parade eight years ago.
“I knew it was important, because I looked at a lot of places that didn’t show tribute or any respect to the veterans,” said Lockett, an 81-year-old retired Army master sergeant who served in Vietnam from 1966 to1969. “I’m glad that Columbus sees veterans as a way of life.”
Born and raised in Columbus, Stan Hatfield is no stranger to the annual Veterans Day Parade. The 65-year-old man served in the Navy from 1971 to 1975, an experience he said taught him how to be a man, accept all people and handle his responsibilities.
Hatfield said he had two uncles to serve in the Navy, but it was his father who drove him to join. His father trained at Fort Benning and served in the 2nd Armored Division during World War II.
“Joining the Navy was one of the best things I ever did,” Hatfield said.
Among the cheering crowd was Cornell Christian, who joined the Army in 1980 and served in Germany and Operation Desert Storm.
“This parade brings back a lot of memories,” said Christian, who was born and raised in Pensacola, Fla., but now resides in Columbus. “What stands out the most about my service is the pride I had in it.”
All three men also saw Saturday’s celebration as an opportunity to reflect on those who lost their life protecting the country.
“There are way too many guys that aren’t here to see this parade that should have been,” Hatfield said. “To me, it’s for them.”
