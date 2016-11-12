Man pleads not guilty to shooting Columbus man at house party

A Sept. 24 Columbus house party on Colorado Street turned violent after one of its guests was confronted about showing up with a gun, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Darryl McCall, the accused, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and obstruction. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of Colorado Street and Lawyers Lane Sept. 24 around 3 a.m. to check on a shooting. The victim was already headed to the hospital in a private vehicle when officials arrived.
Police later spoke with the victim. He told them he was hosting a house party in the 2800 block of Lawyers Lane when someone informed him that a guest, later identified as 25-year-old McCall, was armed with gun.
Authorities said the homeowner didn’t want anyone to have a firearm in the residence, so he asked McCall to leave. They were outside on the sidewalk when McCall asked the victim, “Do you want me to put your picture on a t-shirt?” before firing two shots into the air, according to police.
“According to (the victim), McCall turned around and shot him one time,” the testifying officer said. “The bullet hit him in the hip and ricocheted off the bone and went up into his chest cavity.”
McCall was issued warrants for aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was taken into custody Nov. 5 near the Peachtree Mall at 3131 Manchester Expressway.
Columbus Police Cpl. Roz Hall said she was at the mall when she spotted McCall in front of Victoria's Secret around 7 p.m. that day. Knowing he had warrants out for his arrest, she and another officer approached him.
Hall said he tried to flee from authorities, dodging patrons as he ran east through the mall and out of the building. He allegedly darted through the traffic on Manchester Expressway, ran through the Burger King parking lot and fled across Warm Springs Road before returning to Manchester Expressway, where he was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.
