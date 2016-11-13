Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Auburn

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead Pause

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

0:52 Veterans take center stage at Veterans Day parade

1:21 Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

2:34 Auburn safety Tray Matthews: "We have a lot to fight for"

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:45 Rick Jenkins takes over at Baptist Collegiate Ministries

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold