Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Auburn

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Auburn, Ala., has died.
According to an official report, the Auburn Police Division is seeking information on the vehicle that hit a Hispanic male and left the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The incident occurred Sunday in the 1900 block of Opelika Road.
When first responders arrived, they discovered the man unresponsive in the roadway suffering from injuries that appear to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Officers are examining evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information should contact Auburn police at 334-501-3140.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
