ALEA issues amber alert for girl believed to be in danger

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert in a reported child abduction.
Texas police and the ALEA are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 7-year-old girl, Zoey Rogers, who is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in Harker Heights, Texas, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
She is believed to be in extreme danger. Bobbi White, a 36-year-old black woman, and Tutankhamun Holt, a 34-year-old black man, are believed to be the abductors. They may be traveling in a cream Buick LaCrosse or Buick Regal with an unknown license plate or a red Dodge Charger with an Alabama license plate.
If you have information, call 254-953-5400.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments