Crime

November 14, 2016 6:48 PM

Preliminary autopsy results released in Columbus police shooting case

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said Monday that preliminary autopsy results say 17-year-old Christian Redwine of Columbus died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sumbry said he received the results from the Alabama Department of Forensics this weekend.

“These are not the final autopsy results,” he said.

He said the cause of death given was homicide.

According to Columbus police, Redwine was shot on Nov. 6 by Columbus police officer Allan Brown following a car chase that finished on Riverchase Drive in Phenix City.

Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos