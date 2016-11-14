Preliminary autopsy results released in Columbus police shooting case

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said Monday that preliminary autopsy results say 17-year-old Christian Redwine of Columbus died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Sumbry said he received the results from the Alabama Department of Forensics this weekend.
“These are not the final autopsy results,” he said.
He said the cause of death given was homicide.
According to Columbus police, Redwine was shot on Nov. 6 by Columbus police officer Allan Brown following a car chase that finished on Riverchase Drive in Phenix City.
Redwine was pronounced dead at the scene.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments