Police: Columbus teen admitted to shooting person at his home

A 15-year-old Columbus boy was arrested early Monday after he allegedly used a stolen gun to shoot someone at his Battle Court residence, according to authorities.
The victim’s current condition has yet to be released.
Columbus police said they were called to the suspect’s home on Battle Court around 5 a.m. Monday after someone was shot at the residence at 12:02 a.m.
Police said the teen admitted to using a stolen gun to commit the crime. He was taken into custody at his residence and charged with reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, possession of a pistol or revolver while under the age of 18 and discharging a firearm on the street.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear.
