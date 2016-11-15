Police: Columbus teen admitted to shooting person at his home

1:29 French bakery called My Boulánge opens in downtown Columbus Pause

1:32 Neighbor shocked by deadly shooting on Parkchester Drive

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:45 Rick Jenkins takes over at Baptist Collegiate Ministries

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:11 Students graduate from GFA program that helps prepare them for film careers