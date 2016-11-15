Muscogee County officials search for wanted sex offender

Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man wanted for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
Jamarius Pace, the accused, was also issued warrants for two counts of violation of probation. He is a 5-foot-5-inch tall black man who weighs 180 pounds, according to the post.
“Do not under any circumstances attempt to apprehend or approach Jamarius Pace,” Darr advised the public.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-4225 or by sending us a message.
