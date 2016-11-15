Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.
Daniel Ray Crisp, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary and one count each of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction and criminal damage to property. He is a suspect in the October 21, 2016 shooting of a Columbus police officer Joshua McQuien.
Sgt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department testified during a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Dontavis Paige Screws, 20, that Dewayne Chronister, the driver for Warrior Cab Company who was recently fatally shot on Farr Road in Columbus, wasn't the first cab driver the men charged in Chronister's death allegedly called for a ride that day.
A Columbus jury on October 6, 2016, found Zachery Darryl Holden guily of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and using a knife to commit a crime in the New Year’s Day 2015 fatal stabbing of his friend Carlos Cordero.
The Columbus Police Department and Phenix City Police Department is working to remove a stolen 2015 Ford Taurus from a Columbus bridge after the car was left abandoned October 5, 2016. Jeremy Francis, 35, was arrested by Phenix City police on an outstanding warrant to failure to appear.