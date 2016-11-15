Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue

Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting on 17th Avenue near the Manchester Expressway. The incident was reported about 11:30 a.m., police said.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.

Crime

Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

Daniel Ray Crisp, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary and one count each of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction and criminal damage to property. He is a suspect in the October 21, 2016 shooting of a Columbus police officer Joshua McQuien.

Crime

Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

Sgt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department testified during a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Dontavis Paige Screws, 20, that Dewayne Chronister, the driver for Warrior Cab Company who was recently fatally shot on Farr Road in Columbus, wasn't the first cab driver the men charged in Chronister's death allegedly called for a ride that day.

