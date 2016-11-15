Faulty extension cord blamed in Nov. 5 fire at The Ralston

A first floor fire that temporarily evacuated residents from The Ralston on Nov. 5 was caused by a faulty extension cord at 211 12th St., the fire marshal said Tuesday.
The insulation covering the copper wire in the cord was worn and caused it to heat up near a bed, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores of the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
Firefighters called to the scene quickly extinguished the 10:50 a.m. fire, preventing it from spreading inside the 102-year-old building with 269-housing units, Shores said.
One person was transported to the hospital but it wasn’t related to the fire, he said.
Residents should always look at extension cords to make sure they aren’t worn or crushed. While cords are used to power appliances, a cord may overheat if it’s used to power a product rated to use more amps . Appliances such as air conditioners and water heaters require higher amps to operate.
The first-floor unit was damaged by fire including the bed and another had water damage. No estimate was available on the cost of damage.
Built in 1914, The Ralston provides low-income housing for for disabled and elderly residents. For some, the rent is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
