Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

Eight firearms, $4,360 worth of narcotics and $2,400 in cash were found November 10, 2016 during a search at a Bernard Street apartment complex, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced during a press conference held November 15, 2016. Christopher Leonard Woolfolk, 33, Atoya Williams, 34, Antonio Cortez Sauls, 29, and Salita Nicole Byrd, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.

Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

Daniel Ray Crisp, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary and one count each of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction and criminal damage to property. He is a suspect in the October 21, 2016 shooting of a Columbus police officer Joshua McQuien.

Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

Sgt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department testified during a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Dontavis Paige Screws, 20, that Dewayne Chronister, the driver for Warrior Cab Company who was recently fatally shot on Farr Road in Columbus, wasn't the first cab driver the men charged in Chronister's death allegedly called for a ride that day.

