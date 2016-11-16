Crime
Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash
Eight firearms, $4,360 worth of narcotics and $2,400 in cash were found November 10, 2016 during a search at a Bernard Street apartment complex, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced during a press conference held November 15, 2016. Christopher Leonard Woolfolk, 33, Atoya Williams, 34, Antonio Cortez Sauls, 29, and Salita Nicole Byrd, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer