Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.