Deputies arrest sex offender wanted in Muscogee County

A convicted sex offender wanting for allegedly failing to register was arrested Tuesday after the Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr took to Facebook to announce that deputies were searching for him.
Jamarius Dequincey Pace, 31, was taken into custody and charged with one count of failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Darr announced the search for Pace on Facebook at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, asking anyone who knew of his whereabouts to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
