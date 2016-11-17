Girl, 13, arrested after police find weapon at Eddy Middle School

A 13-year-old female student was arrested at Eddy Middle School Wednesday afternoon after she brought at razor blade to school, Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon said.
She was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with carrying or possessing a weapon on school property.
In a police report, an officer said he was working at the 2100 South Lumpkin Road school when he was notified about the incident. No further information has been released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
