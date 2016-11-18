More than $25,000 worth of property stolen from Columbus company

Columbus police are investigating the business burglary at the Ready Mix USA concrete supplier where more than $25,000 worth of property was stolen.
Authorities said they are searching for any possible suspects tied to the incident reported to have happened at 532 Andrews Road between 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and 7:45 a.m. Thursday. No suspect descriptions were given.
A police report states that a Husky air compressor, wheel barrow, Burn coffee maker and Oster microwave with a total value of $25,625 were stolen from the company.
Authorities have confirmed that there was no forced entry into the business, and they are still trying to determine where the burglar or burglars entered.
The theft remains under investiagtion.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments