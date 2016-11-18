Columbus teen pleads not guilty to apartment shooting that wounded two

A 17-year-old was having a dispute with a man at Columbus Villas Apartments on Nov. 5 when he shot him and the woman who was trying to deescalate the situation, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Timothy Keshon Mayes-Howe, who was identified as the shooter, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.
Judge Michael Cielinski bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Josh Bailey said authorities were initially told that there was a male shooting victim at the East Columbus Magnet Academy at 6100 Georgetown Drive. They didn’t find any evidence of a shooting at that school of any of the others in the area.
“We always have problems at Columbus Villas, so we checked it,” Bailey said about the 6016 Georgetown Drive apartment complex. “That’s when everyone started showing us where it happened.”
Inside an apartment, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the hand. They later learned that a man who was also shot during the 2 p.m. incident was being treated at St. Francis Hospital.
Bailey said authorities tried to get a statement from the male victim, but he declined to speak about it and decided not to prosecute.
The injured woman told officers on the scene that she was visiting a friend at Columbus Villas Apartments when she saw her relative arguing with a man later identified as Mayes-Howe.
She said the defendant reached into his waistband, brandished what appeared to be a black handgun and started shooting.
A witness said she saw all three individuals involved in the dispute but ignored it until she heard gunshots.
“She didn’t pay much attention to it at first, but then she heard someone say, ‘You ain’t going to do anything,’” Bailey said. “At that time, she heard approximately three to four gunshots.”
Witnesses said Mayes-Howe fled the scene immediately after the shooting and headed toward Georgetown Drive. He was arrested four days later at his Columbus residence in the 5000 block of Valleybrook Road.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments