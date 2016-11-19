Man, 39, faces assault on unborn charge after punching pregnant woman

A man accused of punching a pregnant woman in the stomach was charged with assault on an unborn child late Friday, Columbus police said.
Burtrum A. Smith, 39, was taken into custody at 10:10 p.m. after police were called to a domestic dispute at 436 Mellon St. He also faces one count of cruelty to children third degree and simple battery . He is held on bonds totaling $8,000 in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Smith was involved in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend when he allegedly struck the woman in the face and chest causing visible injuries. The suspect also struck the woman in the stomach although he knew she was four months pregnant, police said.
During the dispute, police said the woman’s 1-year-old daughter was nearby when the suspect struck her mother with a stapler.
No condition report on the woman or unborn child was available.
The assault remains under investigation.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
