Teen accused of taking $12,000 in coins during burglary

A Columbus teen is accused of taking $12,000 in coins during a burglary and selling them for $1,140 at a jewelry store, police said.
Tykieria Ellis, 18, is charged with one count each of burglary, theft by deception, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer in connection with a Friday break-in. She was taken into custody at 6 p.m., more than six hours after a burglary in the 3200 block of Glenwood Drive. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling more than $27,000 for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Before Ellis was stopped in a vehicle and arrested, police said $12,000 in coins were taken during a 10:54 a.m. burglary and sold to John Paul Jewelers on 13th Avenue for $1,140 cash.
Police said Ellis changed her story about what was inside the vehicle before the coins were sold. Inside the vehicle, police seized a small amount of marijuana, a semiautomatic rifle valued at $1,000, a $500 Smith & Wesson pistol, hacksaw and earrings valued at $150 and other items.
