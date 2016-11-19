Outdoor burning ban in effect until drought conditions improve

With a drought gripping the region, no outdoor burning is allowed in Muscogee County until further notice, the Columbus fire marshal announced Saturday.
The temporary ban includes open recreational fire pits and camp fires but does not include chimineas or masonary outdoor fireplaces, said Ricky Shores, fire marshal with the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services.
Shores said the ban will be rescinded when significant rainfall has occurred and drought conditions have improved substantially. Anyone with questions about the ban should contact the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS, Fire Prevention Division, at 706-653-3520 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
