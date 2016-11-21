Taco Bell on Victory Drive robbed at gunpoint

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects responsible for the armed robbery that occurred early Monday at the Taco Bell at 3456 Victory Drive.
A report indicates that at least one person was held at gunpoint during the 1:23 a.m. incident, but it doesn’t mention any injuries.
Officers said they were called to the scene shortly after the armed robbery, but they have not made any arrests in the case. No suspect descriptions were provided.
The incident is still under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
