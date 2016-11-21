Taco Bell on Victory Drive robbed at gunpoint

10:35 Attorney: DUI suspect charged in death of Northside teen offers condolences Pause

0:31 Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

3:22 Superintendent releases school district's progress report

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:50 SOA Watch activists vow to keep their hands on the plow

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality