Two Columbus business burglaries reported on Andrews Road

Columbus police are investigating two business burglaries reported to have happened on Andrews Road during the weekend.
The first incident happened at the Rick’s Scrap Metal industry at 447 Andrews Road between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday. The second occurred at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Georgia Cold Storage facility at 600 Andrews Road.
Authorities said both burglaries were reported between 10:30 and 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Officials confirmed that there was no forced entry into either business, but have yet to release further details.
No suspects have been named or arrested in either case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
