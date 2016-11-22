Officers looking out for impaired drivers and speeders during Thanksgiving

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue Pause

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

1:21 Family, friends remember Antonio Robinson after last gunman sentenced