Columbus man arrested after woman says she was choked

A 38-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after a woman told officers that she was choked.
Police responded to a report of a dispute Saturday on Ellen Avenue. A woman told officers that Abel S. Mendoza choked her and threatened to kill her. The victim also said Mendoza took her cellphone when she attempted to call 911.
Besides aggravated assault, Mendoza has been charged with making terroristic threats and obstruction of a 911 call.
He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Monday at 9 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
