Columbus man arrested following carjacking on 28th Street

A 33-year-old Columbus man was arrested Sunday night following a carjacking on 28th Street, according to an arrest report from the Columbus Police Department.
Derrick Shawn Williams, also known as “Shawn Chiles,” was apprehended on the crime scene at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and giving a false name. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits his preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to the Valley Rescue Mission at 2903 2nd Ave. to investigate a carjacking that occurred in the 300 block of 28th Street around 9:35 p.m. that night.
Police said Williams was seen in the 2007 Nissan Altima about 30 minutes after the $8,000 vehicle was stolen. He allegedly provided police with a false name during the initial investiagtion, and his correct name was provided while he was being booked into the jail, according to the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
