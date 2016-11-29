Man, 65, arrested after allegedly raping child in Columbus

A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly raped a young girl in unspecified Columbus location in 2006, authorities said.
John Clarence Evans Jr. was incarcerated in the Bibb County Jail in Macon when the Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Squad took him into custody on an outstanding warrants for rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and one other sexual assault charge. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities have released few details about the incident, but a police report indicates that it occurred on Oct. 4, 2006.
