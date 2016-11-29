Hijacking charge against 33-year-old man dropped in Recorder’s Court

Hijacking a motor vehicle charge was dismissed against a 33-year-old Columbus man on Tuesday in Recorder’s Court but he still faces giving a false name charge to police.
Derrick Shawn Williams was accused of taking a 2007 Nissan Altima on Sunday from the 300 block of 28th Street. Police took Williams into custody about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an hour after the alleged theft.
During a 2 p.m. court hearing, police requested Judge Mary Buckner to dismiss the hijacking a motor vehicle charge against Williams, also known as “Shawn Chiles.” Buckner set bond at $250 on the false name charge and bound it over to State Court.
In a report, police said officers were called to the Valley Rescue Mission at 2903 Second Ave. to check on a robbery that occurred in the 300 block of 28th Street around 9:35 p.m. The suspect was spotted in a Nissan about 30 minutes after the $8,000 car was reported stolen.
After he was taken into custody, police said the suspect first gave officers a false name but gave the correct name at the county jail.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments