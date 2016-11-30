Man wanted in two robberies at Columbus pawn shops

Columbus police are searching for a 42-year-old man who allegedly robbed two Columbus pawn shops.
Authorities have linked Taquawn Pollard to the Oct. 7 robbery at the Best Pawn Shop at 4315 Holly Ave. and the Oct. 21 robbery at the Cash America Pawn at 2419 Manchester Expressway. He also has three felony warrants for violation of probation.
Police said Pollard should be considered armed and dangerous and he will resist arrest. He is known to frequent East Wynnton, Bellawood and North Highland areas in Columbus.
Pollard was described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall black man with short hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds with a rose tattoo on his right arm and a wolf tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
