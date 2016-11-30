Burglary reported at Mexican restaurant in Columbus

Columbus police are investigating a burglary that occurred earlier this week at the La Nacional Mexican Buffet at 4403 17th Ave Suite No.1.
Authorities said they were called to the business around 8:12 a.m. Monday after the business was broken into between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. The front door was found unsecured, according to the report.
There is no word on what, if anything, was stolen.
No arrests have been made in the case. The incident is still under investigation.
