Crime

November 30, 2016 1:38 PM

Burglary reported at Mexican restaurant in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are investigating a burglary that occurred earlier this week at the La Nacional Mexican Buffet at 4403 17th Ave Suite No.1.

Authorities said they were called to the business around 8:12 a.m. Monday after the business was broken into between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. The front door was found unsecured, according to the report.

There is no word on what, if anything, was stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case. The incident is still under investigation.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos