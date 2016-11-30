Columbus police offer safety tips for meeting people for online deals

Two days after a Columbus man was shot at while meeting up with someone from online to purchase an iPhone, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick gave the public safety tips for those who make online deals.
Slouchick said people should avoid meeting up with strangers in their home to make the exchange. Instead, he suggested that they meet in a public location where it can be captured on a surveillance camera.
“Meet someone where there are people around,” Slouchick advised Tuesday morning. “If you go in the parking lot of a gas station or something like that, you not only have people, but often times you have video. Everything you’re doing is on camera, so that kind of helps you out.”
A man was robbed and shot at Eagles Trace Apartments late Tuesday when he met with someone from online to purchase an iPhone. He wasn’t injured but his 2016 Ford Fusion was damaged when one of the four suspects shot his back window out after snatching his money.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
