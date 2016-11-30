Crime

November 30, 2016 9:44 PM

Amber Alert issued for two missing children from Leesburg , Ga.

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Wednesday for two missing children from Leesburg, Ga.

Authorities are looking for 52-year-old Scott Johnson and 32-year-old Mallory Lee Johnson as suspects in the search for two boys, ages 2 and 10 months.

In an alert issued about 8:55 p.m., authorities said the suspects were last seen traveling north on Interstate 85 toward Atlanta. The vehicle is described as a white 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the vehicle with the license plate RBN8092 or the suspects should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

Leesburg is located just north of Albany.

An Amber Alert is a rapid notification system when a child has been abducted and may face grave danger. Criteria for the alert includes a reasonable belief an abduction has occurred, the child is age 17 or younger and the child faces imminent danger.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos