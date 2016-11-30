Amber Alert issued for two missing children from Leesburg , Ga.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Wednesday for two missing children from Leesburg, Ga.
Authorities are looking for 52-year-old Scott Johnson and 32-year-old Mallory Lee Johnson as suspects in the search for two boys, ages 2 and 10 months.
In an alert issued about 8:55 p.m., authorities said the suspects were last seen traveling north on Interstate 85 toward Atlanta. The vehicle is described as a white 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the vehicle with the license plate RBN8092 or the suspects should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
Leesburg is located just north of Albany.
An Amber Alert is a rapid notification system when a child has been abducted and may face grave danger. Criteria for the alert includes a reasonable belief an abduction has occurred, the child is age 17 or younger and the child faces imminent danger.
