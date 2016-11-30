Amber Alert issued for two missing children from Leesburg , Ga.

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash Pause

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

0:57 Teammates serve as pallbearers for their friend Justin Patrick Johanson

0:58 Watch as Muscogee County educator learns he has been awarded an ‘Oscars of Teaching’....and $25,000.

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:01 New program introduces students to skilled labor careers

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’