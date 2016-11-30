Two missing boys from Leesburg , Ga., found safe after Amber Alert

The search for two missing boys ended late Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities found the two boys, ages 2 and 10 months, unharmed with suspects Scott Johnson, 52, and Mallory Lee Johnson, 32, after an alert was issued about 8:30 p.m. Both suspects were taken into custody.
Authorities wouldn’t specify where the suspects were located with the two children from Leesburg , Ga.
The alert said the suspects were last seen traveling in a white 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck on Interstate 85 toward Atlanta. The vehicle had a license plate RBN8092. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
Leesburg is located just north of Albany.
An Amber Alert is a rapid notification system when a child has been abducted and may face grave danger. Criteria for the alert includes a reasonable belief an abduction has occurred, the child is age 17 or younger and the child faces imminent danger.
