Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

The man who has been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman was seen driving the car that was stolen from the victim’s home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City appeared in court on theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction charges. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges. In this video, Detective Stewart Carter of the Columbus Police Department describes the scene when Short was arrested by police.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police Department have been in the process of trying to track down and interview all potential witnesses to the recent murder of They are now asking for the public's help in locating a POSSIBLE WITNESS to the murder of Vastal Patel,23, at the 5 Corners Lotto store at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus. The potential witness can be seen in the attached video clip entering the store and approaching the counter. The individual/witness is described as a Black Male, approx. age 16 - 20, about 5' 08" - 6' 00" tall, weighing approx. 160 - 190lbs and last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey or black t-shirt. They are asking the person in this video or anyone who might recognize this individual to please contact SGT. A . LOCEY of the Homicide unit at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.

Crime

Surprise parole makes man's day

Burruss Correctional Training Center prisoner Curtavious Keyon Gainey was surprised when he was paroled on Thursday. The state Pardons and Parole Board announced the news in front of about 100 inmates. Gainey will be leaving prison on Friday.

Crime

Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found 34 emaciated pit bulls while searching 52-year-old Sherman Holt’s home on Chapel Hill Road in Manchester, Georgia. The 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of dog fighting, 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Meriwether County Jail under bonds totaling $112,500.

Crime

Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

Sgt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department testified during a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Dontavis Paige Screws, 20, that Dewayne Chronister, the driver for Warrior Cab Company who was recently fatally shot on Farr Road in Columbus, wasn't the first cab driver the men charged in Chronister's death allegedly called for a ride that day.

Editor's Choice Videos