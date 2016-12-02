$35 reported stolen from Columbus auto repair shop on Hamilton Road

Columbus police are investigating a recent break-in at the Guthrie's Auto Service at 4120 Hamilton Road where about $35 was stolen.
An officer said he was called to the auto repair shop around 8:25 a.m. Thursday to investigate the burglary. The owner told the responding officer that someone broke into the business between 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
The glass of the front office door was broken, causing $500 worth of damage, according to a police report.
The officer said $33.15 was missing from the top left drawer of the desk along with a glass donation jar containing $2.55.
“There were coins strewn in the parking lot,” the responding officer said in the report.
Authorities said the lid of the glass jar was found near the intersection of 42nd Street and 15th Avenue, and the jar itself was in a vacant corner lot near that same intersection.
Police said they also located a piece of the money drawer in the same vacant lot along with a brown Atlanta Braves hat. In the drawer piece, was a yellow and gray Nike Thermafit hoodie, according to the report.
The owner said he knew of one man who may be responsible for the incident, but authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
