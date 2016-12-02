Suspect in Peachtree Mall homicide is trying to get a lower bond

The woman accused of tracking the man gunned down March 26 at Peachtree Mall tried to get out of jail on a lower bond on Friday.
Tekoa Young, 23, had a bond hearing before Judge Frank Jordan Jr., for whom Chief Assistant District Attorney Al Whitaker recited investigators’ account of Young’s trailing victim Anthony Meredith as he shopped for Easter clothing for his 3-year-old daughter.
Young’s brother, Xzavaien Jones, is the alleged triggerman who unloaded on Meredith near the mall’s food court after Young led him there. Police say Meredith was targeted for vengeance for the Nov. 21, 2015, fatal shooting of Christopher Twitty, the father of Young’s child.
Detectives have said Twitty was an OG Crip gang member who recruited Jones to the gang. Whitaker said Twitty also was a drug dealer who operated out of the home he shared with Young.
The day Meredith was shot eight times at the 3131 Manchester Expressway mall, security cameras captured Young pacing back and forth as she spied on the victim before making a phone call and meeting Jones there, Whitaker said.
Young and Jones then went into the shopping center together before Jones gunned down Meredith with Young watching, the prosecutor said.
After Jones was arrested and placed in a police car, he bragged that the Crips would get him out of jail, not realizing his boasts were being recorded on an in-car camera, Whitaker said.
Meredith, 24, was pronounced dead at the Midtown Medical Center after the 7:28 p.m. shooting the Saturday before Easter. Jones was arrested on April 18.
Investigators said mall surveillance video showed her arriving there around 7:15 p.m., before meeting Jones and a second suspect, Terell Raquez McFarland, 25. The three then were recorded walking to the food court together.
An investigator said Jones continued to shoot Meredith even after the victim fell to the floor.
“On the food court camera, you then see the victim whirling on the ground as Xzavaien Jones steps toward the victim, apparently firing into the victim as he is lying and rolling on the ground,” the detective testified during Young’s May 27 preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court. “All three suspects are seen running from the scene.”
In court Friday, Whitaker said the two men fled in a separate car, and almost hit a pedestrian as they sped away. Young later called to ask whether they were OK, he said.
Young’s attorney, William Kendrick, said prosecutors have little evidence his client was directly involved in Meredith’s homicide. “All of this is innuendo,” he said, adding authorities can prove nothing but Young’s “mere presence” at the crime.
Judge Jordan refused to reduce Young’s $100,000 bond, which Kendrick wanted cut to $50,000.
