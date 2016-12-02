Man robbed of Social Security card, cash on Fort Benning Road

Columbus police are trying to identify the two gunmen responsible for robbing a man of his Social Security card and $85 in cash Thursday night on Fort Benning Road.
The men held the victim at gunpoint, but he was able to escape the 6:15 p.m. incident without injuries, according to a police report.
An officer said he was called to the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate the armed robbery.
The victim told him on the scene that he was walking south from the Spot 2 barber shop on Fort Benning Road and through the woods to Eagles Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road when two black men approached him. One was in a gray hoodie and the other was dressed in a black hoodie.
He said the man wearing the black hoodie pulled a black pistol out of his pocket and pointed it at his head before telling him to give up everything he had. Then the second man withdrew a long gun, possibly a rifle, and aimed it near the victim’s torso, according to the report.
The men stole the victim’s Social Security card and $85 in cash before fleeing the scene. Police searched the area but couldn’t locate the descriptions given.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
