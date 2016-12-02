Auburn University employee accused of possessing child pornography

An investigation by the Auburn Police Division and other agencies has led to an Auburn University employee charged with three counts of possessing child pornography.
Dennis Rae Ledbetter of Auburn was taken into custody Friday and held in the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $90,000. The suspect’s arrest stemmed from an investigation that started Nov. 30 from information received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Information from the agencies indicated child pornography recently was downloaded to a specific computer on the campus of Auburn University. With help from the Auburn University Office of Information Technology, authorities identified the computer.
Ledbetter later was developed as a suspect. During a search of Ledbetter’s office and computer, authorities found images of prepubescent females not from the Auburn area.
An investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
