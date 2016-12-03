Three shots fired at motorist after hit and run crash on Jacqueline Drive

A Smiths Station, Ala., man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a motorist said the suspect struck his pickup truck on Jacqueline Drive and fired three shots at him, Columbus police said.
Travis W. Gilley, 28, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident after the 1:10 p.m. collision in the 1300 block of Jacqueline Drive. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he was released Saturday after posting bond.
An 80-year-old Midland man wasn’t injured during the shooting.
In a report, Columbus police said they were called to the location to check on a person with a gun and shots fired. The Midland resident said he was traveling north in a gravel parking lot on Jacqueline Drive when an eastbound 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Gilley struck the rear bumper of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
After striking his vehicle, the victim said the Altima left the scene and he attempted to follow the fleeing vehicle. In an attempt to force the car to stop, the victim said he cut in front of the car before the driver pulled a gun and fired three shots at his pickup. The driver then fled from the scene.
After he was taken into custody, Gilley told police that he never struck the victim’s pickup. He admitted to traveling behind the pickup to only talk with the driver.
The suspect said the driver of the pickup pulled a gun and pointed it at him before he pulled his own gun and fired three shots toward the pickup truck but missed him.
