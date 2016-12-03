PBA donates items for abused women at Hope Harbour

Suitcases stuffed full of personal hygiene items were presented Saturday to Hope Harbour from the West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association.
Columbus Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, president of the PBA, said the organization wanted to help families who are in need after leaving their homes for Hope Harbour, a shelter for battered women in Columbus.
“We feel great because this is the giving season,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said. “We intend to give throughout the year. This was our earmarked project to let them know that we are going to help them. Our members will be donating suitcases so they can start over their new lives.”
Inside the suitcases were hair care items and other products for women. There were also cologne, razors and other items for men.
“When they get ready to go back out into society, they can use hair products and make themselves feel beautiful,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said.
Other than the Columbus Police Department, agencies taking part in the event included Columbus State University Police, Muscogee County Marshal’s Office, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Prison.
