Meth found in car involved in Columbus police chase that ended with crash

Christopher Keith Floyd was being pursued on warrants for probation violation and traffic citations when he allegedly led police into car chase on Friday morning that ended with a two-vehicle crash on Buena Vista Road, according to testimony early Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Floyd, 31, was identified as the fleeing driver of the white 2005 Nissan Altima involved in the two-vehicle wreck that injured him and three others. He faces a slew of charges along with 25-year-old Maggie Morgan and 28-year-old Lacy Whitehead, who police identified as the passengers in the Nissan where authorities said they found meth, heroin and other drugs.
Columbus Police Officer Travis Contreras said that Friday morning wasn’t the first time Floyd fled from police. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Floyd on Nov. 22 when he spotted the defendant recklessly driving a red Chevrolet Equinox in heavy traffic on Veterans Parkway, endangering himself and everyone on the roadway, the testifying officer said.
Floyd was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate speed. Fearful of the danger it would put the other motorists in, the officer stopped pursuing the Chevrolet after a short time, Contreras told the court.
Police then learned that Floyd was wanted on warrants for probation violation. The Chevrolet he was driving had no valid insurance and a suspended registration, officials said.
Capt. Gordon Griswould said it was a tip that led them to Floyd on Friday morning. Around 10 a.m. Friday, someone reported a location where they believed Floyd could possibly be found.
Authorities were told he may be spotted in a white 2005 Nissan Altima, which Columbus Police Officer Travis Contreras said was the same vehicle he was traveling in when he fled from deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Details concerning Thursday’s incident have yet to be released.
Contreras said he spotted Floyd driving the Nissan, which Morgan owns, on Lakeshore Road near Macon Road and followed him. Contreras said he tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle after spotted him traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone on Woodruff Farm Road, but the defendant didn’t stop.
“Mr. Floyd weaved in and out of traffic several times, passing vehicles illegally,” testified Contreras, an official with the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.
Police said the chase ended when Floyd crashed into a burgundy 2015 Chrysler 200 at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Lockwood Court.
The 24-year-old Columbus man who was driving the Chrysler was headed west on Buena Vista Road with the intention to turn left onto Lockwood Court. He was making the turn when Floyd struck the Chrysler while trying to pass it on the left side in a no passing zone, authorities said.
The Chrysler spun in a counter-clockwise motion and struck a dead end traffic sign on the southwest side of the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Lockwood Court. It spun counter-clockwise again and struck two trees with the right side of the vehicle before coming to a rest facing north, according to a police report.
After striking the Chrysler, the Nissan continued west in the eastbound lanes where it stopped.
Contreras said he spotted a glass smoking device in the floor board of the Nissan, which prompted a search. Inside the car, police found 1.5 grams of heroin with a street value of $150, 5.8 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $580, 14 amphetamine pills worth $350 and four codeine pills worth $100, Contreras testified.
All three suspects were charged with possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of heron with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, drugs not in the original container, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects.
Floyd was faced with those charges in addition to fleeing to elude law enforcement, rules of driving on a laned roadway, reckless driving, improper passing, red light violation, failure to wear a safety belt, disregard a traffic control device and speeding.
The Chrysler driver and three suspects were transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They were all treated and released from the hospital, but Morgan and Whitehead have yet to be booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Floyd pleaded not guilty to all of his charges Friday morning in court, but police said he admitted to fleeing in a police interview that was conducted the day of the crash. He also denied ownership of anything in the vehicle, stating that the last time he smoked meth was Thursday, the testifying officer told the court.
“Mr. Floyd said he ran from police today, because he knew he had an outstanding warrant,” Contreras testified. “Mr. Floyd said he knew about his warrant and fled, because he didn’t think officers were able to chase in Columbus.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
